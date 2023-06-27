Home

‘Fans Nationwide Can’t Wait For Us..’ Rohit Sharma Opens Up Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma Opens Up Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma opened up after International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the fixture for the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India from October 5. The first match will be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It’s been 10 years since India never won any ICC title. The last title India won was the Champions Trophy 2013 under the leadership of former India captain MS Dhoni.

India won the last ODI World Cup in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni and the tournament was featured in India. Men in blue clinched the trophy beating Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma reckoned 2011 World Cup trumph and said that fans nationwide can’t wait for us to take the field this time.

🗣️🗣️ We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 is all in readiness ahead of the #CWC23 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ZlV8oNGJ04 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2023

“It’s going to be a great experience playing in the World Cup at home. India won here 12 years ago, and I know fans nationwide can’t wait for us to take the field this time” said Rohit.

“This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before. All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November” Rohit Concluded.

India’s schedule:

India vs Australia, Oct. 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, Oct. 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, Oct. 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, Oct. 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, Oct. 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, Oct. 29, Lucknow

India vs Qualifier, Nov. 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, Nov. 5, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier, Nov. 11, Bengaluru

