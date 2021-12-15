Delhi: Team India’s captaincy saga took a U-turn on Wednesday as Test captain Virat Kohli revealed that he wasn’t asked to “not leave the Indian cricket team’s T20I captaincy” when he had decided to step down from the leadership role in October. Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that Kohli’s decision to not reconsider giving up T20 captaincy prompted the selectors to go for Rohit as the sole white-ball skipper as two different captains in the two formats would have led to “too much leadership.”Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Anniversary Party Pics Leaked, Couple Poses With Family

"We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership," the BCCI president and former India captain had been quoted by PTI. However, Kohli, who announced his decision to leave captaincy from the T20 format ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, claimed that that he get to know about his sacking as ODI captain only 90 minutes before Team India's Test squad selection for the upcoming South Africa tour.

"I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th (December) for the Test series," Kohli said at the presser on Wednesday. "There was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the 8th of December, where I got a call before the selection meeting. I was never told not to give up T20I captaincy. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team, to which we both agreed."

“And before ending the call, I was told the five selectors have decided I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, ‘okay, fine’. In the selection call afterward, we chatted about it briefly. That’s what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all,” said Kohli. Now, India’s Test captain’s explosive comments had fuelled the controversy even further as he spoke about the differences in public and revealed the actual communication between the board and Kohli before the change in Team India’s leadership. Soon after the press conference, Twitter world went in a frenzy and started accusing BCCI and it’s office-bearers – Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah – of hatching up a conspiracy against the modern-day legend like Kohli.

2001 : Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the greatest white ball batsmen for India 2011 : Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the greatest leaders in Indian cricket 2021 : Sourav Ganguly will be considered as one of the greatest liars in Indian cricket pic.twitter.com/Ze3zOOLtjL — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) December 15, 2021

Virat Kohli has emerged as the one lone Man in the corrupt Indian cricket ecosystem. Sourav Ganguly has shamed himself. BCCI, is a bunch of jokers. Liars. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) December 15, 2021

Nothing but just Virat Kohli dusting shits like Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah #KickOutShahGanguly pic.twitter.com/GiO7uBppgR — “ (@KollyfiedGal) December 12, 2021

Sourav Ganguly is no more symbol of comeback,never give up atitude…now he has became symbol of unnecessary politics in Gentleman’s game. — Raja banerjee (@Rajaban74609782) December 15, 2021

Sourav Ganguly to the press conference broadcasting crew be like- pic.twitter.com/N7L9ZFbyJ7 — Rahul Singh0077 (@MrAnonymous0077) December 15, 2021

Ganguly: i requested kohli personally to continue as t20 captain Kohli:no one requested me infact it was taken as a progressive step @SGanguly99 speak out now pic.twitter.com/YFilfV4TGg — king kohli ⚔️ (@kingkohliera1) December 15, 2021

Sourav Ganguly :- We asked Virat Kohli not to leave T20Is captaincy. Virat Kohli :- I was not asked to not to leave the T20Is captaincy. Indian cricket team fans :-#ViratKohli #viratkohli #Kohli #BCCI #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/4eOvjL5RRu — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) December 15, 2021

problem is not removing him from the captaincy but informing him at the last moment. you don’t treat your best players like this. pathetic and shameless @BCCI @SGanguly99 — Pr (@deepu_tweetz) December 15, 2021

Always Available For SA ODIs

Meanwhile, Kohli on Wednesday asserted that he will play in the upcoming ODI series in South Africa, putting to rest speculations about his availability and his equation with newly-appointed white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma. “I was and I am available for selection all the time. I never communicated with BCCI asking for rest. I am available for the ODI series in South Africa, and was always available,” Kohli said during the pre-departure press conference before the tour of South Africa.

“It should be asked to people who are writing lies. My communication with the BCCI on this issue has not happened that I want to rest,” he added.

Over the last two days, speculation has been rife that not all is well between Kohli and Test vice-captain Rohit, who will not play the Tests due to a hamstring injury.