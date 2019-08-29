The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced a 15-member squad for the home series against South Africa, starting from September 15. The squad remains unchanged from the one which faced West Indies in a three-match series, except for the inclusion of Hardik Pandya and the exclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However, the announcement of the squad has become a hot topic for a different reason. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his time with the Indian Army, has returned but found no place in the recently-announced T20I squad. Dhoni fans have not taken this lightly as they feel he should have been picked.

Here’s how the fans are reacting on Twitter.

Tere iss team se jyada charche to uske hain jisse iss team me liya nahi gaya….. Shocking decision.. Miss you #Dhoni .. #dhoniinbillionhearts .. @msdhoni @BCCI @imVkohli @ https://t.co/MZASvv2yEs — love you all (@sulabhanand221) August 29, 2019

Dear bcci, we indian request you plzz make a gud selector memebernot like #mskprasad he isn’t able to be sit like the chair of chief selector..

He always hate @msdhoni

He always neglected #dhoni

Because he felt jealous of him

Because #mskprasad didn’t play even a match as ms 100 — ⚔️🏹PIYUSH🏹⚔️ (@kayasthakarn) August 29, 2019

SHAME ON U @BCCI you always took poor decision and giving these many chances to pant is a moran decision #dhoni #bcci — aqueel khan (@aqueel_official) August 29, 2019

…….Dear @bcci Bas usko ek aacha sa farewell match de dena. Bina farewell k wo retire nahi hona chahiye 💔#INDvSA #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Htm9UDw1C4 — Aparna 💃 (@AppeFizzz) August 29, 2019

Kya khiladi hai yaar mahi .. Team india li decide hui hai lekin jo select nahi hua naam sabse jyada ussi ka hai juba par We will miss dhoni #msdian #Dhoni — love you all (@sulabhanand221) August 29, 2019

Where is #dhoni ?? Is this is the way of showing gratidue for a legend, who made the country proud — BALAJI (@JeySai_Balaji) August 29, 2019

India will play South Africa in a three-match twenty 20 International series. The Men in Blue are currently in a great run of form and should fancy an easy victory against a dismal South Africa limited-over side. Meanwhile, there has been no official comments on Dhoni by the board. It is also not known that if Dhoni made himself available for the selection ahead of the squad announcement, despite returning from his duty with the Indian Army.