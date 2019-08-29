The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced a 15-member squad for the home series against South Africa, starting from September 15. The squad remains unchanged from the one which faced West Indies in a three-match series, except for the inclusion of Hardik Pandya and the exclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
However, the announcement of the squad has become a hot topic for a different reason. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his time with the Indian Army, has returned but found no place in the recently-announced T20I squad. Dhoni fans have not taken this lightly as they feel he should have been picked.
Here’s how the fans are reacting on Twitter.
India will play South Africa in a three-match twenty 20 International series. The Men in Blue are currently in a great run of form and should fancy an easy victory against a dismal South Africa limited-over side. Meanwhile, there has been no official comments on Dhoni by the board. It is also not known that if Dhoni made himself available for the selection ahead of the squad announcement, despite returning from his duty with the Indian Army.