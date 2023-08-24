Home

Fans Slam Gautam Gambhir For Making Another Statement On MS Dhoni And 2011 World Cup | Details

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir scored a match-defining 97 in the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka. In 2007 T20I World Cup the opener scored 75 runs against Pakistan.

Gautam Gambhir scored a match-defining 97 in the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and 2007 World T20I winner and 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has once again come under fire by Indian fans on social media after the left-handed batter called on the public to celebrate other player’s success and not just MS Dhoni for the team’s success under him.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team mentor has urged Indian fans to not fall for any individual celebration of Dhoni for India’s World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011. Gambhir also asked fans to praise former Indian players Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and others players who have contributed in 2007 and 2011 ICC Trophies win for India.

In a recent interview with Revsportsz, Gautam Gambhir expressed his thoughts that “While we celebrate MS Dhoni’s innings in the final, we should celebrate these other efforts as much.”

“No one innings could win India the trophy. It was a collective effort and should be celebrated as such. It is because of social media that we don’t do it. Social media is biased and we all know that. But social media doesn’t make it the truth,” Gautam Gambhir said.

“There is always a tendency on social media to celebrate individuals more than the team. In doing so, what happens is we don’t celebrate key performers who had as much a part to play. And that’s an issue for sure. All I will say is we should celebrate the entire team. While we celebrate Dhoni, we should also celebrate the others who all played very important roles in the Indian win,” he explained.

After Gambhir’s recent comment, Indian fans appeared to be upset and angry on the 41-year-old Gambhir because he talked about the subject a many times before. Here are some of the reactions on LSG mentor’s comment.

We all are in 2023 and Gambhir is still stuck in 2011 😭#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/TpVlg8QtQd — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) August 24, 2023

More than people I believe it’s Gautam Gambhir, who is obsessed with Dhoni and that six. Somebody gift him this photograph for his wall https://t.co/NjPmF8OqFN pic.twitter.com/OKAuxjiqPG — Vedant (@thatcrickettguy) August 24, 2023

Instead of I’m going to break up, I’d tell Gambhir “I’m going to stop giving credit to you! https://t.co/mZBn7GvVkk pic.twitter.com/8S42Wy7lNy — Aniruddh Narayanan (@AniNarayanan97) August 24, 2023

Only another World Cup win will put to rest Gambhir’s obsession with Dhoni’s six. Just incase you needed another reason to motivate yourselves, Team India. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 24, 2023

In every single interview Gautam Gambhir has given, he discusses how we have not credited anyone except one for the 2011 World Cup. You need to stop now, Gauti, it has been twelve years. Focus on politics or LSG or whatever. Just stop. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) August 24, 2023

Not only India .. it’s an issue with England as well .. individual with larger than life image gets the narrative built around them https://t.co/uIqySA8z60 — Madhumita Gupta (@docmadhu82) August 24, 2023

