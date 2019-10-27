On the eve of Diwali, Indian sports stars such as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and paddler Manika Batra took to Twitter to voice their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharat Laxmi initiative, which aims at empowering the women of the country.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also tweeted a video which lauded their achievements. The female sportspersons wrote the same message: “I thank @narendramodi sir for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgement motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi.” The message was also shared by boxer Nikhat Zareen and wrestler Pooja Dhanda.

This Diwali, let’s all celebrate womanhood. Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! PM @narendramodi ji has appealed everyone to celebrate #BharatKiLaxmi for the extraordinary success of the women of India. pic.twitter.com/8iZsGLincf — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 25, 2019

The same message which was pasted on all their individual Twitter handles did not go down well with fans, who accused the female sportspersons of ‘copy-pasting’.

Such senior sports-persons copy-pasting stuff which they’ve been asked to tweet by the PMO. The person at the top forgot to remove the “Text: ” bit which was to be stripped off before tweeting rest of the text. pic.twitter.com/2lDCxsMsqt — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) October 26, 2019

Some fans suggested that the message could have been more personalised, while some reckoned that they could have retweeted the message.

Some fans shared screengrabs of ‘the message’ tweeted by Mary Kom, Saina, Sindhu, table tennis star Manika Batra and wrestler Pooja Dhanda.

🤦🏾‍♂️ Are these sportspersons obliged to tweet like this? Each one has progressed by their own hard work and dedication — Pravin Poojary (@PravinVaani) October 26, 2019

Unbelievable level of sycophancy 😔😔😔 Sad that Sports Stars who many look upon as role models stoop so low. @joBeeGeorgeous @TamizhRatsaschi @Raja_Sw @snapnchat @RKRadhakrishn @sabr_azad God Save India — Shiva Kumar (@netmedico) October 26, 2019

A few fans pointed out that Dhanda in fact “forgot to remove the “Text: ” bit which was to be stripped off before tweeting rest of the text.”

I am losing respect for all these stars. It is obvious they have no clue… — V K RAMASWAMY (@vkrama01) October 26, 2019

@poojadhanda0007 @nikhat_azmi @MangteC @manikabatra_TT @NSaina @Pvsindhu1 It is really shameful that these ladies are forgetting that they national icons and not handmaids of the ruling dispensation. — Ranjit Kumar (@RanjitOne) October 26, 2019

It’s easier to copy-paste than to contruct a sentence which little info available.. Although, better option would have been to ReTweet — Gladiator🇮🇳 (@Gladi911) October 26, 2019

Batch processing 😄😄 — Siddhartha Dasgupta (@siddhartha_tito) October 26, 2019

New india “Copy&Paste”…. — Huma🌟✨ (@Humakas) October 26, 2019

Meanwhile, last month PM Modi urged people to launch a campaign to honour daughters who have made a mark with their achievements in various fields for the public good.

“Daughters are considered as Lakshmi in our culture. Can’t we felicitate daughters in our villages and cities by holding public programmes?” Modi had suggested in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address.

The Prime Minister said on Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed at homes as it is believed that she brings prosperity and happiness.