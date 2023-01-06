Fans Slam Urvashi Rautela For Posting Picture of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Where Rishabh Pant is Admitted

Pant will be undergoing surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

Fans Slam Urvashi Rautela For Posting Picture of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Where Rishabh Pant is Admitted. (Image: Twitter/Instagram Story)

Mumbai: The Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant saga is never ending and in the latest turn of developments, Urvashi has posted a picture of Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in her Insta story, where Rishabh Pant is admitted after the Indian wicket-keeper batter suffered a scary accident last week.

Following his horrific car accident on December 30 while driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee, Pant’s car hit the divider and crashed injuring the Indian cricketer. He was taken to the Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment initially before shifting him to Mumbai.

Fans didn’t take Rautela’s action in good sport and have slammed the actress to be unethical during the cricketer’s tough time.

On 30th December, soon after Pant’s accident, Urvashi tweeted, ‘I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing’. Even though she didn’t mention who is she referring to. But the fans think it’s the Delhi Capitals skipper.

