New Delhi: India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja once again grabbed all the attention on social media, thanks to Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi who rolled his arm over in the nets but this time as a left-arm spinner. A veteran sports journalist Bharat Sundaresan posted a video on Twitter which showed Afridi bowling left-arm spin that had an uncanny resemblance with Jadeja starting from his run-up to his bowling action.
"There's a lot of Ravindra Jadeja, just a few inches taller, about Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling left-arm spin, the bounce in the hair included," Sundaresan had tweeted while posting the video.
Reactions soon started to pour in as one fan said, “Maybe Jadeja took the wrong flight from Mohali and landed in Karachi instead of Bengaluru.”
“Shaheen’s bowling action in this clip is a carbon of Jadeja’s action,” said another fan.
“True!!! Wants to imitate #1 test all rounder,” said one fan.
‘That’s almost an identical action,’ felt another user commenting on the same thread.