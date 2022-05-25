Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Eliminator: LSG’s left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan was on fire with the new ball as he struck early to remove RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and helped his team take early initiative in the knockout clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.Also Read - LIVE LSG vs RCB Score, Playoffs Eliminator, IPL 2022: Vohra Perishes; KL Rahul Key in Run-Chase For LSG

Mohsin has been one of the finds of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) and has impressed one and all with the new ball. It took him only five balls to get rid of the RCB skipper after Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mohsin backed up his captain’s decision and bowled beautifully in his first spell, conceding just 17 in his first three overs. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Reaction From Dugout When Rajat Patidar Gets to Hundred During LSG-RCB is Unmissable; PIC Goes VIRAL

The ball that got rid of Du Plessis was a near-perfect ball for a left-arm pacer that pitched on and around the middle and off stump and just about moved away a bit to take the edge to the keeper. Du Plessis was forced to make the nervous poke and Quinton de Kock made no mistake behind the stumps. Also Read - Rajat Patidar Scores A Century, Becomes First Indian Uncapped Player to Smash A Hundred In IPL Eliminator | LSG vs RCB

Twitter was in complete awe of the left-arm pacer with some even suggesting that he is better than Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh and should be fast-tracked into the Indian team.

Here are some the Twitter reactions to Mohsin Khan’s brilliant spell:

If anyone was to be Fastracked, it should have been Mohsin.

Left armer✅

Good line, length, pace✅

Economical✅ — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) May 25, 2022

Mohsin Khan is the next big thing in Indian cricket. Too good! 🤩#MohsinKhan — Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) May 25, 2022

Mohsin Khan is far better than umran malik

Better line and length with pace — OldMonk45🇮🇳 (@itsmonk_45) May 25, 2022

Golden duck for Faf Du Plessis. Mohsin Khan, you beauty! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 25, 2022

Mohsin’s bowling is so attractive to watch and so hard to play. He’s atypical in that he doesn’t swing the ball into the RHB, he seams it away. Which makes him tough to hit across the angle. Like that dropped catch. — Himanish Ganjoo (@hganjoo153) May 25, 2022

Mohsin Khan what a top bowler, he is just Outstanding in this IPL. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 25, 2022

Mohsin Khan has been the most impressive among all the Indian left-arm pacers who have made their way to this level of late. I think he is up there with Arshdeep Singh right now but he has the potential to become an even better bowler.#LSGvRCB — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 25, 2022

Mohsin ended with figures of 1 for 25 in a match where all the other bowlers of LSG went for plenty as Royal Challengers Bangalore reached a mammoth total of 207 for 4 in their alloted 20 overs.