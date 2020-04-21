Despite being away from cricket for 10 months, former India skipper MS Dhoni’s popularity has not dipped an inch. Amid all the talks and discussions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill, Dhoni surprisingly trended in India on Tuesday evening. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Bans Delivery of Newspapers, Magazines in Mumbai, Pune, Allows in Other Parts of State

#DhoniBirthdayIn77Days was among the top trends in the country which is currently reeling under the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain was born on July 7 but fans started discussing it from April 21 itself, 77 days ahead of his birthday. While some fans hailed his abilities, some lauded his down-to-earth and humble personality.

Arguably one of the finest to have ever led India, he became the first Indian captain to win all three ICC Trophies apart from leading CSK to three IPL titles.

Within a matter of 45 minutes, fans posted over 48.6 K tweets to hail the former Indian captain.

Here is how netizens are reacting.

8K more to reach half century keep tweeting guys ✅#DhoniBirthdayin77days pic.twitter.com/5gQn2TPhyv — Telugu MSDians™ (@TeluguMSDians) April 21, 2020

Dhoni took over Indian ODI captaincy from Rahul Dravid 2007. In 2009, Dhoni also led the Indian team to number one position for the first time in the ICC Test ranking and retained it for 18 Months #DhoniBirthdayIn77Days pic.twitter.com/pbhaHmblSI — Rohith Online VFC ⱽᶦʲᵃʸ™ (@kannarohith774) April 21, 2020

Most ODI runs against England by an Indian-MSD,1546 runs in 44 innings at avg-46.84#DhoniBirthdayIn77Days pic.twitter.com/mnrCdRsmwW — Telugu MSDians™ (@TeluguMSDians) April 21, 2020