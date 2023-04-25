Fans Troll Kavya Maran After David Warner-Led DC Beat SRH By Seven Runs | Watch Viral Memes

Home

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now again lock horns with Delhi Capitals on April 29 for the 40th match of Indian Premier League which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Hyderabad: Twitterati started trolling Kavya Maran the director of Sunrisers Hyderabad after Delhi Capitals beat the franchise by seven runs in the thrilling contest in match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023. Sunrisers Hyderabad is unable to perform in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league as the franchise in on the bottom of the points table.

Kavya Maran is relatively new to the IPL and the sports industry in general and has been involved with the team since 2019. She is part of the SRH management team that oversees the operations of the team, including player recruitment, sponsorships, and branding.

Under Kavya Maran’s guidance, SRH has continued to be a competitive team in the IPL, reaching the playoffs in IPL 2019 and qualifying for Qualifier 2 in IPL 2020.

Here is how twitterati slams Kavya Maran after Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023:

@SunRisers the worst team management ever in IPL history.. no game plan.. no intent from players.. unnecessary changes. @KavyaMaran enough of your franchise.. pls leave. — Mouli (@Mouli80732521) April 24, 2023

David Warner in front of Kavya Maran today at the game: pic.twitter.com/4Ucegcmrl7 — Satya (@YoursSatya) April 24, 2023

