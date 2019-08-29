Surrey Cricket faced the heat on social media after it labelled Ben Foakes as the wicketkeeper with the fastest hands behind the stumps after he effected a stumping. Foakes was quick to dislodge the bails after the batsman missed a reverse-sweep. It was quick and hence Surrey Cricket put out the video of the stumping and captioned it as, “Name someone with quicker hands, I dare you.” This was not well received by the ardent MS Dhoni fans, who felt there was no one better than the former Indian captain. Fans took to social media and in response to the Surrey post, they started posting Dhoni stumpings which were way quicker.

Here is the Surrey Cricket post:

Name someone with quicker hands, I dare you. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ayZJcuXdyL — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 27, 2019

Here is how Dhoni fans reacted:

🤣 do you know some cricket outside of surrey ? — Srini Mama (@srinimama_16) August 27, 2019

Mahindra Singh dhoni for sure — Walikhan (@Walikha29849035) August 27, 2019

M S Dhoni, too easy! — Hare Krishna Harshit (@hkharshit01) August 28, 2019

I think ur 27th August 2019 Born…

Fastest Stumping is By Dhoni

Even Faster than the speed of light.. Name – M S Dhoni — RAJ (SK💖MSD)🇮🇳 (@raj__skdhoni) August 28, 2019

Dhoni was part of the World Cup squad which lost the semi-finals against New Zealand. He played a great hand but unfortunately, once he was run out, it was over for India. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also been a prolific wicket-keeper for India.

Going by the stats he is the third-most successful glove-worker, second only to Kumar Sangakkara and Adam Gilchrist. In 350 One Day Internationals, the Ranchi cricketer has affected 444 dismissals with 321 catches and 123 stumpings.