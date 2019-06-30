India vs England: India captain Virat Kohli led Team India wonderfully in the ongoing World Cup. Now, after England arrested India’s winning streak by beating them by 31 runs at Edgbaston, fans are making a hype about Kohli having a burger in the dressing room. Well, how can that be a reason also? But it is, fans are blaming Kohli for being lacklustre in their performance against England. The ‘burger’ story is grabbing headlines after Shoaib Malik was spotted having a burger a night before they lost to India. It is ridiculous but these are fans that keep the game going.

Again burgers and losing the game will be a topic of debate #INDVENG pic.twitter.com/J1KJpFu0RE — BornKaminaa (@jenishkhanjala) June 30, 2019

It happened just because of Virat Kohli was eating Burger.

Even he knows how to troll Pakistan pic.twitter.com/wDDu6Mq55o — lalitrawat (@lalitrawat9191) June 30, 2019

Virat Kohli is human being and here is the proof he is having burger 🍔 pic.twitter.com/sGEhpSyKdX — Jameshubert  (@ImJames_) June 30, 2019

@TheRealPCB @BCCI @imVkohli @virendersehwag Pakistani inse umeede lagaye baithe hai … Koi padi hi nahi inhe… Koi inna nu aur burger khilao pizza khilao…😂 pic.twitter.com/pMLLkN7LzE — Rohit Rawat (@imrohitrawat) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, India lost their first match of the tournament but are still in a good position to make it to the semi-finals. England, on the other hand, kept their hopes alive with the win.

“It was important to set a platform and assess the conditions early after winning the toss. It’s been frustrating for the guys as we’ve played well but the results have not gone in our favour. We can improve things going forward against New Zealand. I was reacting to each ball,” said Jonny Bairstow after bagging the Man of the Match for his 111 off 109.