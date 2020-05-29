Spectators will be allowed to attend football matches in Russia once the country’s top-flight competition resumes next month. The reversal comes after the Russian Football Union had said the season will restart from June 21 behind closed doors. Also Read - After Inserting Fact-Check Labels to Trump's Tweets, Twitter Flags China Official's Post on COVID-19

Stadiums will be permitted to fill 10 per cent of their seats as part of a new agreement between the country’s football authorities and health watchdog. Also Read - COVID-19: Over 7,400 Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Spike so Far; Total Tally Crosses 1.65 Lakh | Key Points

“This is a safe number of fans if all safety measures are observed,” the association was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Also Read - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Under 'Very High Risk' of Being Postponed: Cricket Australia

Sports events across the world have been suspended or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, steadily elite competitions are resuming across Europe with Germany’s Bundesliga leading the way.

On Thursday, reports emerged that English Premier League will resume by Jun 17 while Italian Serie A by June 20.

However, the news of fans being allowed comes after four footballers of Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow were tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

Dmitry Barinov, Anton Kochenkov, Timur Suleimanov and Roman Tugarev are in self-isolation currently.

As of Thursday, Russia has recorded 3,79,051 coronavirus infections and 4,142 deaths.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed, citing experts, that the country has passed its peak of coronavirus cases.

“According to experts, the peak can be considered passed,” Putin had said while announcing that a parade will be held on June 24 to celebrate Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany during the second world war.