Fantasy Tips For India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Match: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam as Captain or Vice-Captain

Kandy: All roads will lead to the Kandy stadium where India lock-horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener on Saturday. It is easily the biggest game in cricket – the India-Pakistan rivalry. There will be fans who would go to any extent to show their support towards their team. Also, a lot of fans would be engaging in making fantasy teams for the clash and make some money. Both sides have big names but none bigger than Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. So, why should one have Kohli and Babar in their Fantasy teams?

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam as Captain or Vice-Captain

Predicted India Playing XI vs PAK:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson

