Faridabad School Postpones Unit Test Citing ODI World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Final | See Viral Circular

New Delhi: A school in Faridabad has postponed their unit Test for the ODI World Cup 2023 final which will be played between India and Australia which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The photo of the school circular is going viral on the social sphere however, India.com does not verify that this circular is real, here is the picture:

A school in Faridabad postponed Unit Test due to World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/IZ0jY6MSPw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

“In view of the IND-AUS ICC Cricket World Cup (final) which is scheduled for 19* November 2023 I.e. Sunday and taking into consideration numerous requests received from the Student Body, the Unit Test for Classes VI to XII which was scheduled for 20*™ November 2023 i.e. Monday will now be held on 21* November 2023 i.e. Tuesday” written in the circular.

“We at D.A.V.-14 Faridabad understand that cricket is a great way to bring families together as it is a game that can be enjoyed by people from all ages and from all walks of life. While we award you this family time, we hope that you thank the school by performing well in the upcoming examinations.

Let’s pray together that the Indian Cricket Team brings home the World Cup- 2023” circular concluded.

India reached the finals following a 70-run win over New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai. India has entered its fourth World Cup final, having won the title in 1983 and 2011 while they lost in 2003 against Australia in South Africa by 125 runs. India will be aiming for their third title and avenging the heartbreaking loss to mighty Aussies that day in Johannesburg.

In the second semifinal, Australia beat South Africa in another tight game at Kolkata by three wickets to reach their eighth WC final. Aussies have won five World Cups previously in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

In their undefeated run in the tournament, India has not done anything wrong. Their top order has fired runs with an attacking intent that puts the opponent on the back in the starting itself. The middle-order offers a mix of aggression and stability that not a lot of teams have brought in this tournament.

The pace attack has been fiery throughout the tournament while spinners have been bamboozling and hard to read. Except for a few moments where India’s top order gave away or certain bowlers looked off-colour, Team India maintained its dominance and the result is, 10 wins in 10 games.

