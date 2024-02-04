Home

Farokh Engineer ‘Unsure’ About Rishabh Pant’s Wicketkeeping Skills Post Competitive Cricket Return

Farokh Engineer 'Unsure' About Rishabh Pant's Wicketkeeping Skills Post Competitive Cricket Return

Rishabh Pant has been out of cricket for more than a year after he suffered a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022.

New Delhi: Former wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer sounded ‘unsure’ about Rishabh Pant’s future behind the wickets once the latter returns to competitive cricket post injury but stated the southpaw has got potential to become a specialist batter. Pant, is currently in sidelines for more than a year after surviving a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. He underwent three surgeries to his right ligament and is currently under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Pant, who was last seen during the IPL 2024 player’s auction in Dubai last year, was rumoured to make his return for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League starting next month. But by his own admission, the doctors stated it would take 16-18 months for Pant to return to the field. That means, he will be missing IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup in June.

Engineer, a former wicketkeeper himself, stated Pant can be the match-winner for India with the bat. “(I was) so sad to hear about Rishabh’s accident. I hope that he’s recovered now. I’m not sure (that) he’ll be able to ‘keep wickets, because once you lose your sharpness, the sixth sense… but his batting is so good, he can be a match-winner for India with the bat,” he said.

“He has so much confidence as a batsman. Like me, he thinks that spinners shouldn’t exist,” added, Engineer, who played 46 Test matches for Indi.

