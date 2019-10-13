In a bid to restructure the domestic cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board has put the careers of many cricketers in the line. The idea to dismantle the departmental cricket culture has faced a lot of criticism as the careers of many promising cricketers would be over. One such cricketer, Fazal Subhan, who was once regarded as a talented prospect, has turned autorickshaw driver to make ends meet.

“Yes, I drive this [pickup] for bhara (fare). This is seasonal work. Some days there is a lot of work, and sometimes there is nothing for 10 days,” Fazal told the reporter while sitting behind the wheels of his rented pickup van.

“I worked so hard to play for Pakistan. During departmental cricket, we were drawing a salary of Rs 100,000 but since the departments have shut down we are down to Rs 30,000-35,000, which is not enough to survive,” the cricketer, who played for Habib Bank Limited, said.

“I am grateful that at least I have this job right now because of the way things are, who knows if I would even have this tomorrow. We have no choice; we have to do something for our children.”

Fazal has represented the Pakistan U 19 side in the past.

Speaking about his career, Fazal said: “I played for Pakistan Under-19 team, and I also played for Pakistan A. I appeared in 42 first-class matches and was among the top five for two years. I played the home series in Lahore against India. I had played thrice in the series, and scored 39, an unbeaten 22 and once I was out for naught.”