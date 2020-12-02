FBA vs BDH Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh T20

Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FBA vs BDH at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In match no. 9 of Bangladesh T20 on Wednesday, bottom-placed Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal will take on each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH match will begin at 1 PM IST – December 2. Fortune Barishal have blown hot and cold this season, with only one win in three games. Despite Tamim Iqbal getting them off to starts consistently, Barishal are yet to come up with a complete performance in this league. Meanwhile, their opponents, Beximco Dhaka, have also been poor this year with no wins in three games. The Mushfiqur Rahim-led side have been woeful with the bat, and their top order is yet to get going in this competition. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh T20 Match 9 – FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Tips, FBA vs BDH Probable Playing XIs, FBA vs BDH Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Bangladesh T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka.

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Fortune Barishal and Beximco Dhaka will take place at 12.30 PM IST – December 2, Wednesday.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

FBA vs BDH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tamim Iqbal (C), Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Muktar Ali

Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi (VC), Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

FBA vs BDH Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Mehidy Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Parvez Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Mahidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Kamrul Islam and Abu Jayed.

Beximco Dhaka: Tanzid Hasan, Mohd Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Akbar Ali, Robiul Islam, Yasir Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Shafiqul Islam.

FBA vs BDH Squads

Fortune Barishal: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Abu Sayeem, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hussain, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Aminul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sumon Khan.

Beximco Dhaka: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanjid Hossain Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muqtar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi.

