FBA vs BDH Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh T20

Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FBA vs BDH at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In the match no. 20 of Bangladesh T20 on Saturday, Beximco Dhaka will take on Fortune Barishal at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The Bangladesh T20 FBA vs BDH match will begin at 5 PM IST – December 12. Fortune Barishal and the Beximco Dhaka will be one those games, whose impact will be felt by a lot of teams participating in this competition. Coming into this match, Beximco Dhaka are placed at the third position in the points table with eight points with four wins in seven matches. On the other hand, Fortune Barishal haven't fared well enough as they are pegged at the bottom of the points table having won only two of their quota of seven games. The impact of this game will make some big changes in the position of these two teams. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh T20 Match 20 – FBA vs BDH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Dream11 Tips, FBA vs BDH Probable Playing XIs, FBA vs BDH Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka Bangladesh T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka.

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Fortune Barishal and Beximco Dhaka will take place at 4.30 PM IST – December 12, Saturday.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

FBA vs BDH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, M Parvez Hossain, Tamim Iqbal (C)

All-rounders: Muktar Ali (VC), Rabiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

FBA vs BDH Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (C), Saif Hassan, M Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Salauddin Sakil, Sumon Khan.

Beximco Dhaka: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (C/wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam.

FBA vs BDH Squads

Fortune Barishal: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Abu Sayeem, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hussain, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Aminul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sumon Khan.

Beximco Dhaka: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanjid Hossain Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muqtar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi.

