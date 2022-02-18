FBA vs COV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2022

TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians will take place at 05:30 PM IST – February 18

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

FBA vs COV Dream11 Team

Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (vc), Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shafiqul Islam

FBA vs COV Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ariful Haque, Sunil Narine, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony