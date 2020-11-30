FBA vs GGC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh T20

Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FBA vs GGC at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In the match no. 7 of Bangladesh T20 on Monday, Gazi Group Chattogram and Fortune Barishal will take on each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The Bangladesh T20 FBA vs GGC match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 30. Gazi Group Chattogram have emerged as the team to beat so far, and have two wins in two games in the competition so far. Their bowling unit has been absolutely sensational, with Mustafizur Rahman leading the attack admirably. Chattogram's batting depth could prove to be the difference, with the likes of Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar being key for them. On the other hand, Fortune Barishal, won their previous game courtesy of a Tamim Iqbal fifty and would be hoping for more of the same in this game as they eye another win in the competition. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh T20 Match 7 – FBA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Tips, FBA vs GGC Probable Playing XIs, FBA vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram Bangladesh T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram.

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 30, Monday.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

FBA vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tamim Iqbal (VC), Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Taskin Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman (C), Taijul Islam

FBA vs GGC Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Aminul Islam Biplob, Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun (C), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam.

FBA vs GGC Squads

Fortune Barishal: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Abu Sayeem, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hussain, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Aminul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sumon Khan.

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur-ur-Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehedi Hasan.

