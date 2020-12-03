FBA vs GKH Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh T20

Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FBA vs GKH at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In the match no. 11 of Bangladesh T20 on Friday, Gemcon Khulna and Fortune Barishal will take on each other at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The Bangladesh T20 FBA vs GKH match will begin at 11.30 AM IST – December 4. Fortune Barishal failed to leave an impact in the first half of the league stage and they have lost three out of the four matches that they have played so far. This means that they are in fourth place in the points table with a net run rate of -0.156. On the other hand, Gemcon Khulna are in second place in the standings. The team is led by Mahmudullah and they come into the game off the back of a morale-boosting 37-run victory over Dhaka. However, they need to address their net run rate of -0.295, which is the worst among all the five teams in the tournament. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh T20 Match 11 – FBA vs GKH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna Dream11 Tips, FBA vs GKH Probable Playing XIs, FBA vs GKH Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna Bangladesh T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna.

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna will take place at 11 PM IST – December 4, Friday.

Time: 11.30 AM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

FBA vs GKH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Anamul Haque

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Shivagata Hom

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (vc), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Shahidul Islam, kamrul Islam Rabbi

FBA vs GKH Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (C), Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi

Gemcon Khulna: Anamul Haque Bijoy (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Jahurul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain.

FBA vs GKH Squads

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (C), Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi, Aminul Islam Biplob, Abu Sayeem, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Suhrawadi Shuvo.

Gemcon Khulna: Anamul Haque Bijoy (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Jahurul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu.

