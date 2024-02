FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024: All You Need To Know

Home

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, 6 PM IST

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024: Fortune Barishal will lock horns against Rangpur Riders in the match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan

Batters: Mahmadullah, Tamim Iqbal, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahedi Hasan(vc)

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj

FBA vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Ahmed Shehzad, Kyle Mayers, Tamim Iqbal (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Khaled Ahmed

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Reeza Hendricks, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, James Neesham, Nurul Hasan (C), Dwaine Pretorius, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad.

Squads

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Kyle Mayers, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Khaled Ahmed, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Rakibul Hasan, Abbas Afridi, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mohammad Imran, Pritom Kumar

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Reeza Hendricks, Brandon King, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk & c), Mahedi Hasan, James Neesham, Shamim Hossain, Dwaine Pretorius, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol, Imran Tahir, Tom Moores, Ashiqur Zaman, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah, Abu Hider Rony

