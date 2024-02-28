Home

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Qualifier 2: Fortune Barishal will lock horns against Rangpur Riders for qualifier 2 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024 which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. FBA are currently in the third position and RAN are on top after winning nine of of their 12 outings. In this season both teams won one game against each other. Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, KHT vs SYL, Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, Rangpur Riders Dream11, Fortune Barishal Dream11, KHT vs SYL, FBA vs RAN Dream11, FBA vs RAN Dream11 team, FBA vs RAN Dream11, FBA vs RAN Dream11 Team, Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Fantasy team. FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Qualifier 2: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, 6 PM IST.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran(c)

All Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan(vc), Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, James Neesham, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy.

FBA vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barisal: Tamim Iqbal (C), Kyle Mayers, DA Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, JK Fuller, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, M Saifuddin, OC McCoy, Taijul Islam

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Nicholas Pooran, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Nurul Hasan (C), James Neesham, Shamim Hossain, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Nurul Hasan (wk/c), Mohammad Nabi, Abu Hider Rony, Hasan Mahmud, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brandon King, Mominul Haque, Hasan Murad, Ihsanullah, Yasir Mohammad, Ashiqur Zaman

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Kyle Mayers, David Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, James Fuller, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Pritom Kumar, Prantik Nawrose Nabil

