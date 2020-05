Dream11 Team Players Prediction

FBG vs CTB Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's Fubon Guardians vs Chinatrust Brothersrns Match in South Korea 4:05 PM IST May 24 Sunday:

The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were canceled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions.

My Dream11 Team

Chou Szu-Chi (C), Lin Chih-Sheng (VC), Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Che-Hsuan, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Wang Cheng-Tang, Lin Yi-Chuan, Chan Tzu-Hsien

Likely Playing IX

Fubon Guardians Likely Playing IX:

Kao Kuo-Lin, Lin Che-Hsuan, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Chang Cheng-Wei, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Fan Kuo-Chen, Chen Shih-Peng, Dai Pei-Feng

Chinatrust Brothers Likely Playing IX:

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chang Chih-Hao, Hsu Chi-Hung, Wang Wei-Chen, Kun-Yu, Wei-Ta, Tung-Hua, En-Sih, Chia-Chu

Squads:

Fubon Guardians:Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

Chinatrust Brothers: Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

