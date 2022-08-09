FBL vs BCA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints

FBL vs BCA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fuchse Berlin Lions vs Berlin Cricket Academy, Playing 11s For Today's Match Rugby Cricket Dresden, 2 PM IST August 09, Tuesday

Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FBL vs BCA Dream11 Team Prediction, FBL vs BCA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, FBL vs BCA Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Fuchse Berlin Lions vs Berlin Cricket Academy, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2022 match toss between Fuchse Berlin Lions and Berlin Cricket Academy will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – August 09, 2 PM IST



Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

FBL vs BCA Dream11 Team

I Gunasekara, M Vishwanathan, V Lakshminarayana, A Rajapakshe, G Arumadura (C), S Chintanippu (V.C), I Muhammad, Aashish, D Kodithuwakku, S Akkneni, N Stanikzai

FBL vs BCA Probable Playing XI

Fuchse Berlin Lions: Imran Muhammad, Indika Gunasekara (c and wk), Devin Wickramaratne, Ganidu Arumadura, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Nauman Stanikzai, Khaled Akakhil, Lukshan Perera, Shashith Siddi Haluge, Chathula Rabukkanage, Hilal Akef.

Berlin Cricket Academy: Musthafa Muhammad, Shubham Patil (wk), Akila Rajapakshe, Bandi Saikrishna, Sandan Chintanippu, Ehsanullah Aluzai, Vaibhav Patil, Mohanraj Ramadossl, Davaseelan Ramamoorthy, Hammad Imran, Jayasagar Jagirapu.