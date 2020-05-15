Top-flight football competition is set for a return this weekend through German Bundesliga but Augsburg FC will have to play their first match after resumption without manager Heiko Herrlich. Also Read - Watch: Srikalahasti Temple Readies Plan For 'Darshan' Amid Lockdown, Here Are What The Arrangements Look Like

Augsburg will take on Wolfsburg this Saturday but Herrlich will not be watching the proceedings nor giving half-time team talk for breaking quarantine to buy a tube of toothpaste. Also Read - 'Impossible to Monitor Who's Walking on Road', Supreme Court on Migrants Crisis

The contest was to be Herrlich’s debut as their coach. Also Read - Sports Authority of India Drafts SOP For Training Resumption

“I made a mistake by leaving the hotel,” Herrlich said saying he took a trip the supermarket to purchase toothpaste and a skin cream. “In this situation, I didn’t live up to my position as a role model for my team and the public.”

Breach of the rules meant the German Football League has banned him from entering the stadium.

The former German international is a risk patient having undergone treatment for brain tumour in 2000.

“I’m a risk patient, to be precise,” he said. “I made a mistake by leaving the hotel. Even if I have followed all hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this.”

“Because of this misconduct, I will not be leading the training tomorrow (Friday) and will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday,” the 48-year-old added.

Augsburg are just five points ahead of the relegation spot.

Bundesliga is the first top-flight football competition in Europe to resume action after the world was upended by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Strict guidelines have been placed in order for the matches with players staying in isolated training camps.

Herrlich will be allowed back to attend training sessions once he twice tests negative for the coronavirus.