It was a night to forget for European footballing giants including the like of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United as they suffered defeats to unfancied rivals on Saturday.

Levante registered a stunning comeback victory over Barcelona in a La Liga clash after Lionel Messi had put the defending champions ahead converting a spot-kick in the 38th minute. However, Luis Suarez was taken off before half-time due to a leg injury that triggered Levante’s comeback.

Levante, trailing 0-1, struck thrice in the space of eight minutes leaving Barca shell-shocked. Jose Campana scored the equaliser in the 61st minute before Mayoral put them in the lead two minutes later. Nemanja Radoja made it 3-1 and then Barca were denied a goal when video review ruled Messi offside.

Barca’s eternal rivals Real Madrid avoided a defeat but were equally unconvincing as they were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis, throwing open the title race.

In Germany, reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were thrashed 1-5 by Eintracht Frankfurt who thus ended their streak of 16 winless games. Bayern lost Jerome Boateng in the 10th minute as he was sent off for bringing down Frankfurt’s Goncalo Paciencia. Filip Kostic and Djibril Sow scored the opening two goals in the first half before Bayern pulled one back through Robert Lewandowski. It was a one-way traffic in the second half though as David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger and Paciencia struck to complete the rout.

In England, struggling Manchester United were dealt another blow as Bournemouth handed them a 1-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium. Joshua King’s strike in the first-half was enough for Bournemouth to leapfrog United into seventh place in the Premier League standings.