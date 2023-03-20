FC Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 2-1 To Go 12 Points Clear At Top Of The Table

Home

The win was Barcelona's 100th Clasico win and first home win against Los Blancos since 2018.

Barcelona: Spanish giants Barcelona defeated arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, with the same number of matches still left to play.

It was a big blow to Real Madrid’s La Liga ambitions as the Catalan giants are now 3 matches unbeaten against their bitter competitors in all competitions.

The visitors took the lead through a Ronald Araujo own goal in the 9th minute, before Sergi Roberto made it all square at the stroke of half-time.

FT: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 1 – 2 pic.twitter.com/XwmUtWDewR — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPLTV60 ⚽️ (@EPLTV60) March 19, 2023

Both teams had their fair share of chances to win the match. Marco Asensio’s strike was ruled out as off-side after a VAR referral. But it was Franck Kessie, who slotted in the winning goal from close range, thanks to a delightful pass from Alejandro Balde in the 92nd minute.

The win was Barcelona’s 100th Clasico win and first home win against Los Blancos since 2018. The Xavi-led side needs just another win to draw level in head-to-head terms.

The match was overshadowed by Barcelona’s corruption scandal as Florentino Perez didn’t attend the match. Xavi on the other hand urged his fans to come in numbers and it was a full house at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona play their next game against Elche on April 2nd after the international break before they face Real Madrid again in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on April 6th.

Barcelona play their next game against Elche on April 2nd after the international break before they face Real Madrid again in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on April 6th.