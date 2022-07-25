New Delhi: FC Barcelona has made a number of good signings this season, which includes the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie but Xavi wants to make the squad even more better and bring back a former player, which he has also even played with him for years. The name is obvious and it has be their best ever player, Lionel Messi!Also Read - Robert Lewandowski Rejected Chelsea, PSG Offers To Join Barca, Says Joan Laporta

As per a report from Dairio Sport, Xavi has asked President Joan Laporta to lure Lionel Messi back to FC Barcelona, when he becomes a free agent before the start of the 2023-24 season. Also Read - FC Barcelona Announce New Contract Renewal of French International Ousmane Dembele

A tearful Lionel Messi, left FC Barcelona last year on August, last year to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. A lot was expected from the Argentine superstar in Paris, who was coming off a brilliant performance in the Copa America 2021, but he couldn’t emulate it statistically with the French giants. Even though PSG won the French Ligue 1, but they bowed out in the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League despite of making a star studded team to achieve success in Europe. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Together? PSG Rejects Manchester United Legend's Offer

‘I think, hope that Leo Messi story with Barcelona is not over yet. It’s still open, it’s our responsibility to make sure it has a more beautiful ending than it was. As Barça president, I feel indebted to Messi”, Laporta said recently to ESPN.

Messi managed to score only 11 goals in 34 matches for PSG, with 6 coming in the league, whereas the other 5 came in the UEFA Champions League.

The 35-year old Argentine will have a lot of reasons to again make his comeback to his beloved team as his former teammate is at the helm of affairs and with kind of new signings been made, the 7-time Ballon D’or winner would love to return to the Camp Nou and lift the team up as for the last few years, nothing is going right for the Blaugranas, specially the 2021-22 season was really a season to forget for the Clues.

So will Messi finally return? Only time will tell.