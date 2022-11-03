New Delhi: FC Barcelona’s long-serving defender and World Cup winner with Spain has decided to hang up his boots on Thursday. The 35-year old centre-back will be playing his last match against Almeria, this coming Saturday at the Camp Nou.Also Read - England's Chilwell Hurts Hamstring, Big Doubt For World Cup

Pique rose from the youth ranks of the Blaugranas before making his professional debut with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. He came back to Barcelona in 2008 and the rest we all know is history as he went onto win every single club trophies there is to win. He has won the Euros on multiple occasions with Spain, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup as well in South Africa. Also Read - Real Madrid Drop Points In La Liga Title Race

He has appeared in a total of 615 games for the 5-times European Champions, scoring 52 times and winning as many as 30 trophies. Also Read - FIFA World Cup Host Qatar Hits Back at German Criticism

Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

Thanks @3gerardpique for everything. It wasn’t the goodbye we expected but we always respect you for what you’ve done to this club as a player. @FCBarcelona #ForcaBarca #Pique pic.twitter.com/vNbJ3kp79b — Haruuuuuuun (@Enjoy_Harun) November 3, 2022

Didn’t expect this Gerard Piqué departure to hit me so hard. A true legend of the game despite everything. A man who’s truly won it all. For all the times you defended the badge, thank you, Geri 💙♥️. pic.twitter.com/GXsPJg3MPr — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) November 3, 2022

Gerard Piqué will play his last game for Barça on Saturday. Thank you for everything legend 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/7eqzG2cffX — total Barça (@totalBarca) November 3, 2022