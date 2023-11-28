Home

Sports

FC Barcelona vs FC Porto, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League, Football Match Online and on TV

FC Barcelona vs FC Porto, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League, Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch FC Barcelona vs FC Porto, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming match online and on TV.

FC Barcelona vs FC Porto, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming.

Barcelona: FC Barcelona will be looking for an all crucial three points against Porto at home as they look to reach the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2020-21 season.

Trending Now

It may not be enough to ease the pressure on coach Xavi Hernández, who has struggled to get his team to play well recently.

You may like to read

Barcelona is coming off a stretch that includes a 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in its last Champions League game, and a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in its previous Spanish league match. The team has even produced lackluster performances when winning recent matches.

Barcelona will advance with a win, or with a draw if Shakhtar doesn’t beat Antwerp in the other Group H match on Tuesday. The Catalan club failed to reach the knockout stage in the two seasons after Lionel Messi left the club.

What is the timing of the UCL 2023-24 match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto ?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto will be played on Wednesday (October 29) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UCL 2023-24 match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona.

Where can I watch the UCL 2023-24 match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto on TV ?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto will be telecasted in Sony Sports Network India.

Where can I live stream the UCL 2023-24 match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto will be live streamed on SonyLiv app.

FC Barcelona Probable Playing XI (4-3-3): Pena; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

FC Porto Probable Playing XI (4-4-2): Costa; Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Sanusi; Galeno, Varela, Eustaquio, Aquino; Evanilson, Taremi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.