Home

Sports

FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League, Football Match Online and on TV

FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League, Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch FC Barcelona vs Shahkhtar Donetsk, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming match online and on TV.

FC Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UCL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League, Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Barcelona, Spain: After not getting past the group stage the last two seasons, Barcelona hosts Shakhtar Donetsk looking to win its third in a row and move into good position to advance to the knockout rounds again. Young playmaker Gavi is out because of a suspension, while striker Robert Lewandowski, defender Jules Koundé and midfielder Raphinha are all out injured. Midfielder Pedri was listed as doubtful. Shakhtar won only two of its last 15 Champions League group-stage matches.

Trending Now

What is the timing of the UCL 2023-24 match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk ?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played on Wednesday (October 25) from 10:15 PM (IST) onwards.

You may like to read

Where is the UCL 2023-24 match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona.

Where can I watch the UCL 2023-24 match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk on TV ?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk will be telecasted in Sony Sports Network India.

Where can I live stream the UCL 2023-24 match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk will be live streamed on SonyLiv app.

Barcelona Probable Playing XI: Stegen; Balde, Christensen, Araujo, Cancelo; Lopez, Romeu, Gundogan; Felix, Torres, Yamal.

Shakhtar Donetsk Probable Playing XI: Riznyk; Topalov, Rakitskyi, Bondar, Konoplya; Stepanenko; Newerton, Kryskiv, Bondarenko, Zubkov; Sikan.

Head to Head : Total matches – 6, Barcelona wins – 4, Shakhtar Donetsk wins – 2, Draws – 0

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.