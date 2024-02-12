Home

FC Copenhagen Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: How To Watch Round Of 16 1st Leg Match In India

FC Copenhagen will face Manchester City for the fifth time in history with an aim of registering their first-ever victory against the English giants.

Manchester City will start as favourites against FC Copenhagen in UEFA Champions League.

New Delhi: On a high after a 13-match unbeaten streak, Manchester City will aim for a kill when they take on FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st leg on Tuesday night. In a group that had heavyweights like Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, Copenhagen proved they are no pushovers and reached the knockout rounds for the first time since 2011. The Swedish giants finished second in the group with eight points from four points which included home wins against Manchester United and Galatasaray and an impressive goalless draw against Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Manchester City overcame a comparatively easier group stage with victories overRB Leipzig, Young Boys, and Crvena Zvezda to finish on top of the table. Although Pep Guardiola’s men conceded seven goals, but ensured they keep their winning streak intact. In their last 13 games, Manchester City won 12 matches while drawing one.

However, Manchester City will be missing defender Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Mateo Kovacic against FC Copenhagen as both were absent from training on Monday. Kovacic had also missed the match against Everton on Saturday with injury. Sergio Gomez also didn’t train with the senior team as Manchester City Called up three academy stars in Tom Galvez, Jacob Wright and Mahamadou Susoho to join the squad.

Head To Head

FC Copenhagen played Manchester City four times before but are yet to win a single game so far. City won twice while the rest of the games ended in draws.

When and where the FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Round of 16 match in UEFA Champions League will take place?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City will start on Wednesday (February 14) at 1:30 PM IST at the Parken Stadium.

Which television channels will broadcast the FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Round of 16 match in UEFA Champions League live in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of UEFA Champions League in India. The FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City match can be watched live on Sony Sports channels in India.

Where to get live streaming of FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Round of 16 match in UEFA Champions League in India?

Live streaming of FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Round of 16 match in UEFA Champions League will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

