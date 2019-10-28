Dream11 Team Prediction

They began with a bang against Chennaiyin FC but last year’s runners-up FC Goa will test their preparations for the fresh season when they take on reigning champions Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Monday.

The Goans were clinical in their opening game. With eight Indians in the starting line-up, they dominated the game throughout and carved out an impressive 3-0 win against Chennai.

They not only showed off their freestyle mentality whilst going forward but also resoluteness at the back as the defence looked unperturbed for the majority of the game.

With Ahmed Jahouh returning from suspension and the duo of Hugo Boumous and Edu Bedia also in consideration for a spot, they are expected to fight even better.

Goa’s attacking verve will surely be a test of early validity for Bengaluru’s defence of the title.

Bengaluru started their title-defence with a goalless draw against North-East United. Whilst the Blues enjoyed the lions’ share of possession and dictated the tempo of the game, they failed to capitalise on the chances created not looking all that clinical in the final third.

However, with players such as Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimas Delgado and Raphael Augusto in their ranks, you would be safe to bet that they will soon shake off their early-season rust.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

Nawaz, Khabra, Nishu-Kumar, Pena, Fernandes, Delgado, Doungel, B. Fernandes, Jahouh, Chhetri, Corominas

FCG vs BFC Predicted XI

FC Goa: Nawaz, Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada, Dessai, Rofriguez, Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Doungel, Corominas, Manvir Singh

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet, Juanan, Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Kuruniyan, Harmajot, Augusto, Delgado, Udanta, Onwu, Sunil Chhetri

