Dream11 Team FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 29 FCG vs KBFC in Kochi: Three points will be the top priority for struggling Kerala Blasters when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League match on Sunday. Kerala head coach Eelco Schattorie will hope to put an end to his team’s woes on the field. The Yellow Army are winless in four games and their only victory this season came against ATK on the opening day.

Schattorie has also lost several key players to injury, especially in defence. Midfielder Mario Arques is yet to start a match for Kerala Blasters since arriving here and has only recently returned to training following an injury layoff.

Sandesh Jhingan and Jairo Rodriguez had to be replaced due to injuries and the latter’s replacement, Macedonian Vlatko Drobarov, remains an unknown quantity to the Kerala Blasters faithful. Upfront, Bartholomew Ogbeche’s brace against ATK remained his only contribution to the score sheet, and having gone goalless for four games, the former NorthEast United striker will expect an improved supply from midfield to come up with more goals.

The match between FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday (December 1). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

My Dream11 Team

Rehnesh Paramba, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul Kannoly, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Bartholomew Ogbeche (captain), Ferran Corominas (vice-captain)

FCG vs KBFC SQUADS

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

