FC Goa vs NorthEast FC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2019-20:

A clash between two unbeaten sides in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 beckons as NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) play hosts to FC Goa at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

Robert Jarni’s NEUFC have had an impressive start to their campaign with four points from two matches. They picked up a point from Bengaluru in Bengaluru, a feat that not many teams have achieved, and followed it up with a thrilling win over Odisha FC.

NEUFC have shown a tendency to tailor their game to situations. They were cautious against a strong Bengaluru while they controlled the game against Odisha. However, in the second half, they were put under pressure by Odisha but managed to nick home a winner late in the game, helped by a red card to Odisha’s Carlos Delgado.

Now, a litmus test awaits them in the form of FC Goa against whom they do not have a great record. They’ve won just two games in 10 attempts against the Gaurs. However, Goa have never won in Guwahati ever since Sergio Lobera took over in 2017.

Kick-Off Time: The match between FC Goa vs NorthEast FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: M.Nawaz (Goa)

Defenders: H Kai (NorthEast), S Fernandes (Goa), C Pena (Goa), R Pradhan (NorthEast)

Midfielders: J. Singh (Goa), S. Doungel (Goa), B. Fernandes (Goa), J. Leudo (NorthEast)

Forwards: F. Corominas (Goa), A. Gyan (NorthEast)

FCG vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC predicted line-up: Subhasish Roy, Heerings Kai, Reagan Singh, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo, Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves.

FC Goa predicted line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.

