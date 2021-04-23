Live Streaming Football FC Goa vs Persepolis FC AFC Champions League

FC Goa lost their previous match against Persepolis FC by 2-1 and they will aim to bounce back stronger. After managing to draw their first two matches in the AFC Champions League Group E, the Gaurs conceded their first loss. Persepolis, who are at the top of the group with nine points, have shown that they are the most potent team of the West Region. Thus, FC Goa will need to come up with better performances to challenge the formidable Iranian club.

Meanwhile, Persepolis had dominated the possession with 63% against FC Goa and also took 12 shots at the goal as compared to only three taken by Juan Ferrando's men. Edu Bedia scored for the Gaurs but they conceded the lead after only 10 minutes. FC Goa was also not to control the ball and Ferrando has revealed that his team will come up with a new and fresh plan. There is no doubt that the Hero ISL 2020-21 semi-finalists will need to pull up their socks if they need to go past a strong team like Persepolis.

Live Streaming Football FC Goa vs Persepolis FC AFC Champions League 2021

When is the FC Goa vs Persepolis FC AFC Champions League 2021 match?

FC Goa vs Persepolis FC AFC Champions League 2021 will take place on 23rd April.

What are the timings for the Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 match?

FC Goa vs Persepolis AFC Champions League 2021 match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the FC Goa vs Persepolis AFC Champions League 2021 being played?

FC Goa vs Persepolis FC AFC Champions League 2021 match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FC Goa vs Persepolis AFC Champions League 2021 match?

FC Goa vs Persepolis FC AFC Champions League 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live stream of FC Goa vs Persepolis FC AFC Champions League 2021 match?

FC Goa vs Persepolis FC AFC Champions League 2021 match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

FCG vs PFC Probable Playing XIs:

Persepolis FC: Hamed Lak (GK), Siamak Nemati, Vahid Amiri, Hossein Kannani, Seyed Jalal Hosseini, Ehsan Pahlevan, Kamal Kamyabina, Mahdi Torabi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Shariar Moghanlou, Omid Alishah

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.

FCG vs PFC SQUADS:

FCG: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

PFC: Hamed Lak (GK), Siamak Nemati, Vahid Amiri, Hossein Kannani, Seyed Jalal Hosseini, Ehsan Pahlevan, Kamal Kamyabina, Mahdi Torabi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Shariar Moghanlou, Omid Alishah.