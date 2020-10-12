Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Fateh CC vs Bengali CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FCC vs BCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the fourth and final match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on the opening day of tournament, Fateh CC will square off against Bengali CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona FCC vs BCC match will begin at 8.30 PM IST – October 12. This will be the first match of the tournament for Group A team – Fateh CC. If Fateh CC won this match, they should be consistent in the upcoming matches to be at the first spot. The highest points getting team will get selected for the semifinal round in this tournament. Bengali CC have little idea about how the pitch would behave at this ground. They will be looking to get off to a start with a win in this match as there is little time to turn things around in ECS T10 tournaments. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 4 – FCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fateh CC vs Bengali CC Dream11 Tips, FCC vs BCC Probable Playing XIs, FCC vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fateh CC vs Bengali CC ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Fateh CC and Bengali CC will take place at 8 PM IST – October 12.

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S. Rahman, Manish Kumar Tokhi

Batsmen: Omar Ali, Afshan Ali, Bhawandeep Singh

All-rounders: Riaz Howlader, Hargurjit Singh, Amanbir Singh Sran

Bowlers: Belal Ahmed, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh

FCC vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Fateh CC: Wamaq Syed (WK), Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman.

Bengali CC: Manpreet- Singh, Jatinder- Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit- Singh, Jaspreet- Singh.

FCC vs BCC Squads

Fateh CC (FCC): Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand.

Bengali CC (BCC): Manpreet- Singh, Jatinder- Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit- Singh, Jaspreet- Singh, Gurwinder- Singh, Baljit- Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh.

