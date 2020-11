Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FCC vs BSH My Dream11 Team

Kuldeep Lal (C). Hamza Saleem (VC), Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Rajiv Singh, Happy Singh

SQUADS

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Shatanu Sharma Sonu, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Amanbir Singh Sran, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Saleem, Badar Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Nazim Muhammad, Adil Hassan, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Malik Mati Ur Rehman

