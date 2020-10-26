Dream11 Tips And Prediction

With four wins in their first six games, Badalona Shaheen CC have established themselves as one of the title contenders in the ECS T10 Barcelona. They will battle Fateh CC in their seventh group match. Fateh CC are struck in the middle-muddle, with six points in five matches so far. On the other hand, Fateh CC have registered three wins in their last five matches. They were handed a thrashing by Catalunya Tigers CC, while Pakcelona CC also got the better of them. On the other side, Badalona Shaheen CC have won two of their last three matches. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 44 – FCC vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Tips, FCC vs BSH Probable Playing XIs, FCC vs BSH Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match 44 toss between Fateh CC and Badalona Shaheen CC will take place at 7.30 PM IST – October 26, Monday.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FCC vs BSH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

Batsmen: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem (C), Happy Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik

Bowlers: Gurvinder Singh (VC), Rajiv Singh, Umair Javed

FCC vs BSH Probable Playing XIs

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan (wk), Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, M Saleem, Adeel Abbass.

FCC vs BSH Squads

Fateh CC (FCC): Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Singh Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh.

Badalona Shaheen CC (BSH): Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Shafeer Mohammed, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman.

