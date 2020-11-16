Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Fateh CC vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FCC vs CTL at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on terrific Tuesday, Fateh CC will square off against Catalunya CC in match no. 25 at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona FCC vs CTL match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 17. Fateh CC will hope to get their first win in ECS T10 Barcelona when they play an in-form Catalunya CC. In the league standings, Fateh CC are rooted at the bottom after losing the first three games. Catalunya CC, on the other hand, are second-best in the tournament having won five of the first six matches. In fact, they can go top of the table if they get a big win versus Fateh CC in this match. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 25 – FCC vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fateh CC vs Catalunya CC Dream11 Tips, FCC vs CTL Probable Playing XIs, FCC vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Fateh CC vs Catalunya CC ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 25 toss between Fateh CC and Catalunya CC will take place at 7.30 PM IST – November 17, Tuesday.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FCC vs CTL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: F Sohail (VC), N Aslam

Batsmen: M Singh-Lovely, A H Raza, Y Ali

All-rounders: H Singh, I Hussain (C)

Bowlers: R Singh, T Singh, S Nasir, S K R Sherazi

Fateh CC (FCC) – Key Players

Manish Kumar-Tokhi

Manjinder Singh-Lovely

Bhawandeep Singh

Happy Singh

Rajiv Singh

Catalunya CC (CTL) – Key Players

Farrukh Sohail

Yasir Ali

Ali Hasan Raza

Ibrar Hussain

Shahzad Nasir

FCC vs CTL Probable Playing XIs

Fateh CC: Wamaq Syed (WK), Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman.

Catalunya CC: Rauf Zaman (WK), Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Safdar Khan , Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Asif Zia, Abdul Wadood Awan, Ali Azam, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Syed Sherazi.

FCC vs CTL Squads

Fateh CC (FCC): Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand.

Catalunya CC (CTL): Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Gondal Naveed, Yasir Ali, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Syed Rizvi, Syed Sherazi, Zeeshan Asghar, Muhammad Asif Zia, Shaukat Shahbaz, Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Zahid Javed Butt, Riaz Zeeshan, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Abdul Wadood Awan, Asim Javeed Raja, Muhammad Rafique Mughal, Sharique Hussain Agha, Naveed Aslam, Mubashar Ali, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Pavan Kumar Nerella.

