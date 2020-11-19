FCC vs CTT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Fateh CC vs Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s FCC vs CTT at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: Languishing at the bottom of the pile, Fateh CC have lost all their six matches so far and will hope for a first win when they take on Catalunya Tigers in the first match of Thursday. Tigers, on the other hand, have won four and lost two of their six matches so far to be placed fourth in the nine-team competition. Also Read - ALB vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Albania vs Belarus in Air Albania Stadium 8.30 PM IST November 18 Wednesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Fateh CC and Catalunya Tigers will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 19. Also Read - CTT vs FZL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 31: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco CC Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 5 PM IST November 18 Wednesday

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FCC vs CTT My Dream11 Team

Aziz Mohammad (captain), Davinder Singh Kaur (vice-captain), Amir Shahzad, Rajiv Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Trilochan Singh, Razaqat Ali, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Mohsin Ali, Happy Singh

FCC vs CTT Probable Playing XIs

Fateh CC: Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman

Catalunya Tigers CC: Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu

FCC vs CTT Full Squads

Fateh CC: Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Randip Singh Daid, Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh, Davinder Singh, G Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Kuldeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Bhawandeep Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Amanbir Singh Sran, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh, Harkamal Singh

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Mustansar Iqbal, Ali Sarmad, Shahzaib Akram, Jamshad Afzal, Aziz Mohammad, Sufian Ansar, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Davinder Singh Kaur, Mohsin Ali, Amir Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Musadaq Mubarak, Mustansar Iqbal, Noor Ahmadzai, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Kashif Shafi, S Bhatti, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad

