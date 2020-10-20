Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Fateh CC vs Hawks CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s FCC vs HCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on terrific Tuesday, Fateh CC will square off against Hawks CC in a Group A contest at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona FCC vs HCC match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – October 20. Fateh CC have put themselves in fifth position in the Group A standings with four points in 4 matches – winning two and losing two. Having started the tournament with a win against Bengali CC, Fateh CC then lost to Pakcelona CC by 31 runs. In their third match, they found themselves on the winning side against Kings CC by nine wickets. But, in their last outing, they lost terribly to Catalunya Tigers CC by 50 runs. On the other hand, Hawks CC are playing after a gap of nearly ten days. They have played only one match in this tournament so far but will be playing three matches on Tuesday. They lost their first match against Badalona Shaheen CC by six wickets. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 25 – FCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fateh CC vs Hawks CC Dream11 Tips, FCC vs HCC Probable Playing XIs, FCC vs HCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Fateh CC vs Hawks CC ECS T10 – Barcelona. Also Read - LU vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted Playing XIs For Today's Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Football Match at Elland Road 12.30 AM IST Tuesday October 20

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match 25 Toss between Fateh CC and Hawks CC will take place at 12 PM IST – October 20. Also Read - KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 38 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Time: 12.30 PM IST. Also Read - CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 37 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Monday October 19

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FCC vs HCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lakhvir Singh Vinty

Batsmen: Zafar Farhan, Hargurjit Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (VC)

All-rounders: Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif (C), Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh

Bowlers: Inzamam Gulfam, Naqash Ahmad, Rajiv Singh

FCC vs HCC Probable Playing XIs

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh.

Hawks CC: Kamraan Zia (C/ wk), Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Naqash Ahmad, Inzamam Gulfam, Amir Ali, Zafar Farhan.

FCC vs HCC Squads

Fateh CC (FCC): Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand.

Hawks CC (HCC): Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Adnan Zia, Amir Ali, Amir Hamza, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCC Dream11 Team/ HCC Dream11 Team/ Hawks CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.