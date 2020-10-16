Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Fateh CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's FCC vs KCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on fantastic Friday, Fateh CC will square off against Kings CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona FCC vs KCC match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – October 16. Fateh CC began their campaign with a nail-biting victory against Bengali CC on Monday. However, they couldn't keep up the momentum on Wednesday, losing to Pakcelona CC in their second match. The two matches on Friday will be crucial for FCC chances of entering the final. Kings CC got off to a flying start in the competition, winning both their matches due to which they are currently sitting at top of the points table. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 17 – FCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fateh CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Tips, FCC vs KCC Probable Playing XIs, FCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fateh CC vs Kings CC ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Fateh CC and Kings CC will take place at 12 PM IST – October 16.

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

FCC vs KCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jubed Miah, Lakhvir Singh Vinty

Batsmen: Kamrul Islam Foysol (C), Shakil Mia, Hargurjit Singh

All-rounders: Happy Singh, MD Shafiullah, Randip Singh Daid

Bowlers: Rajiv Singh (VC), Gurvinder Singh, Moshiur Rahman

FCC vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

Fateh CC: Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Rajiv Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh.

Kings CC: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Rahul.

FCC vs KCC Squads

Fateh CC (FCC): Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand.

Kings CC (KCC): Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman.

