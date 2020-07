Dream11 Team Hints

FCC vs MSF Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Frankfurt Cricket Club vs MSC Frankfurt at 12:30 PM IST July 18:

The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each.

Toss: The toss between Frankfurt Cricket Club vs MSC Frankfurt will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt CC

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – W Syed

Batsmen – A Khan, Z Arjubi, A Pasha

Allrounders – M Yar Ashraf, A Al Razy, S Khan Afridi

Bowlers – D Muhammad, W Khan, F Mahmood and Y Shir

FCC vs MSF Probable XIs

Frankfurt Cricket Club: Wamaq Syed (WK), Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman

MSC Frankfurt: Habib Rahman (WK), Adel Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Sekandar Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Shahid Afridi Jr, Bashir Zamankhel, Sajid Khan Afridi

SQUADS

Frankfurt Cricket Club (FCC): Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand

MSC Frankfurt (MSF): Habib Rahman, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sajid Khan Afridi, Daud Muhammad, Bashir Zamankhel, Idrees Miakhel, Waseem Khan

