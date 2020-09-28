FCC vs SGH Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's FCC vs SGH Match 6 at Frankfurt Oval: In the sixth match of the T10 tourney, Frankfurt Cricket Club will take on SG Hainhausen.

We are through with the opening day of the league with Hainhausen winning both their matches to claim the top spot while Pfungstadt losing both their matches to be placed fifth in Group A. Darmstadt, Frankfurt and Hattersheim won one each.

The T10 series moves back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event.

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC e.V, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 29 Schedule

#Match 6, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 7, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Darmsradt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 9, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 10, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmsradt CC e.V, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between Frankfurt Cricket Club and SG Hainhausen 1886 will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – September 28.

Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

FCC vs SGH My Dream11 Team

W Syed (captain), R Ahmad (vice-captain), A Tariq, T Ahmad-Adil, N Ahmed Raja, A Quddoos, H Nauman, W Haji, J Ahmedzai, N Ailisafi

FCC vs SGH Squads

Frankfurt Cricket Club: Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand, Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed

SG Hainhausen: Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed

