The third match of the Taipei T10 League will see FCC Formosans battling out against Chiayi Swingers. Being the first match between these team in the league, all eyes will be on the players. Let us see how skippers, Saurabh Hajari of Chiayi Swingers and Arun Parappagoudar of FCC Formosans lead their team forward. Both teams will look forward to put their best foot forward to go a long way in the tournament.

Here is today's FCC vs Swingers MyTeam11 pick for Cricket

FCC vs Swingers MyTeam11 Team

Wicket-Keepers – Ashishkumar Singh

Batsmen – Craig Mitchell, Swaraj Shevgan, Saurabh Hajari

All-Rounders – Nitish Gupta, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Arun Parappagoudar (CAPTAIN), Manoj Thorat, Vishwajit. S. Tawar (VICE CAPTAIN)

Bowlers – Ajinkya Sharma, Pintu Kumar

FCC vs Swingers MyTeam11 match schedule

The match starts at 1:00 PM IST

At Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

FCC vs Swingers MyTeam11 Playing 11

FCC Formosans: Ashishkumar Singh (WK), Nitish Gupta, Craig Mitchell, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Arun Parappagoudar, Ajinkya Sharma, Pintu Kumar, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Omesh Bhat, Ankit Kumar, Rahul Aditya

Chiayi Swingers: Swaraj Shevgan (WK), Saurabh Hajari, Sourabh Patil, Manoj Thorat, Shubham Pawar, Vishwajit. S. Tawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Rajsingh Chandan, Abhijeet Utekar

