FCC vs TUH Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's FCC vs TUH Match 1 at Frankfurt Oval: The first match of the league will be played between Frankfurt Cricket Club and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main.

The T10 series moves back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event.

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Türk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 28 Schedule

#Match 1, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 2, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 3, Darmsradt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs SG Hainhausen 1886, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 5, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmsradt CC e.V, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between Frankfurt Cricket Club and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – September 28.

Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

FCC vs TUH My Dream11 Team

A Hamid-Bhatti (captain), N Naveed (vice-captain), W Syed, A Salam-Bhatti, F Bashir, A Tariq, A Noor-Zadran, I Ullah, H Rehma-Bhatti, H Nauman, J Ahmedzai

FCC vs TUH Squads

Frankfurt Cricket Club: Ayub Pasha, Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Aditya Khan, Keshav Ramachandran, Farhan Mahmood, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Salim Khan, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti

