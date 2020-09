FCD vs MSF Dream11 Tips And Prediction

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 30 Schedule

#Match 11, FCA04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 12, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 13, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA04 Darmstadt, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 14, MSC Frankfurt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 15, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between FCA04 Darmstadt and MSC Frankfurt will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – September 30.

Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

FCD vs MSF My Dream11 Team

M Tayyab (captain), S Khan (vice-captain), H Rahman, H Kabeer, Z Khan, M Yar Ashraf, M Mudassar, S Rahimzel, D Muhammad, B Zamankhel, A Hayat

FCD vs MSF Squads

FCA 04 Darmstadt: Bisharat Ahmed, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab

MSC Frankfurt: Sekandar Khan, Shahid Afridi, Idrees Miakhel, Mohabbat Miakhel, Habib Rahman and Waseem Khan, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Bashir Zamankhel, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad

